In the Bible, fire sometimes serves as a metaphor for divine wrath. But it can also be a symbol for renewal.
It was 20 years ago next month that a fire changed the landscape of Attleboro, forever, but it also proved people and institutions can rise above adversity.
“The Castle” at the National Shrine of Our Lady of LaSalette on Park Street in Attleboro may have seemed to many residents to have been a part of the local landscape forever. In fact, when the Missionaries of Our Lady of LaSalette bought the property in the early 1940s, the rambling, 3-story granite structure perched on a ridge above the site had already been there for years.
Built in the early 1900s, as staff writer Jim Hand notes in today’s front page story, for a time it was owned and operated by John Harvey Kellogg of the famous Kellogg cereal family. Dr. Kellogg believed a bland diet was the key to curbing what were seen as certain unhealthy appetites. Kellogg’s views on health, and his cornflakes, brought wealthy people to Attleboro for both their spiritual and physical wellbeing.
But on Nov. 5, 1999, that symbol of strength and tradition, as one survivor called it, would be gone in what seemed like a moment.
Fire crews called to the scene in the predawn hours quickly realized they faced one of the largest conflagrations in the city’s history as they watched flames burst through the Castle roof.
Considering the scale of the destruction, it’s remarkable that there was only one fatality. A visiting Carmelite priest, the Rev. Paul O’Brien, 43, of Portsmouth, England, was found dead in his room where the fire was believed to have originated from a dropped cigarette.
In the aftermath, many people came to LaSalette to mourn the loss of the local landmark.
One longtime volunteer told The Sun Chronicle, “We were shocked. It was very sad, very sad,” she said. “It was like a second family for me.”
But in the ensuing two decades, the shrine has overcome the impact of the catastrophe, a tribute to the dedication of the staff and the people who love it.
LaSalette has a new, modern chapel where 10 masses are celebrated each week, along with a cafeteria, bookstore and gift shop. It thrives as a community center, hosting many events annually for religious and ethnic groups. In a few weeks, LaSalette will renew one of its most famous traditions, the annual Festival of Lights — one of the largest Christmas displays in the country — that draws thousands of visitors every year.
People who loved the shrine will always feel the loss of the Castle, but, sometimes, even when it’s darkest, a light can shine through.
