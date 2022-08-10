The weeks before and after Labor Day are usually hectic for families with young children and teens.
Parents and students alike must gear up and change routines as school doors re-open.
To make matters seemingly worse, Massachusetts has scheduled primaries on Sept. 6, the day after Labor Day. There’s no way I’m going to be able to vote, many parents must be thinking.
But it’s just not true anymore.
Back in June, the Legislature passed and Gov. Charlie Baker signed the VOTES Act, which makes voting by mail and early voting permanent in the state. The law provides voters with the same flexibility to cast a ballot that they had temporarily received during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By now, most registered voters in the state have received a postcard with an application to use mail-in voting during next month’s primary election.
Anyone who thinks they might need a mail-in ballot should apply by the Aug. 29 deadline.
“If a voter says: ‘Well, I think I might be going away,’ or ‘I might be concerned about my health,’ or whatever reason. Then they later choose: ‘Well, you know, I think I want to vote in person,’ they can still do so as long as the (mail-in) ballot has not been returned,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin told WCVB-TV in Boston.
Galvin does note that there is a typographical error in highlighted lines that read: “If you prefer to vote in person, you can still vote at your polling place on Election Day.” Those lines are followed by: “Apply soon!” There is a line break missing between those two sentences, and there is no need for a voter to apply for a mail-in ballot if they do not want one, and you do not need to apply to vote in person.
Democrats and Republicans can only vote in their party’s primary, but unenrolled voters, who make up a majority of the Massachusetts electorate, can choose which primary they want to participate in. They will remain unenrolled unless they choose to join that party.
There are many reasons to vote. The Republican ballot is topped by the governor’s race between former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Chris Doughty, a Wrentham business owner who has focused on fiscal restraint.
There is no governor’s contest in the Democratic primary.
While state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz is still on the ballot, she has withdrawn from the race, leaving Attorney General Maura Healey unopposed.
Of local interest, however, is the race for Bristol County sheriff.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is seeking to gain the nomination against Nick Bernier, a Fall River-based lawyer, and former Somerset Police Chief George McNeil.
In addition, Democrats feature lively contests for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of the commonwealth and state auditor.
We urge voters to take advantage of the flexibility provided by the VOTES Act. Family obligations should not prevent you from performing your civic duty.