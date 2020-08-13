In many communities across Massachusetts, including six in the Attleboro area, the rate of coronavirus infections is quite low, with fewer than five cases altogether.
Yet, starting Tuesday of this week, restrictions were tightened across all 351 Bay State cities and towns regardless of their COVID-19 infection rate.
The result will be that some businesses, especially in the already hard-hit restaurant industry, will likely see a loss of revenue, even though they may very well have been doing everything right.
Gov. Charlie Baker needed to act when the infection rate, which had fallen to 1.8 percent, saw an uptick to 2.2 percent recently. Clearly, many people have become relaxed in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, especially when it comes to wearing masks and keeping a safe distance from others.
The governor noted that large backyard gatherings with many people and no masks appear to have triggered the uptick in cases.
Baker has asked local police to step up enforcement of the rules.
“Public safety officials, including state and local law enforcement, have the jurisdiction to enforce these orders and event hosts in violation of these orders will be subject to fines or cease and desist orders,” a statement from the governor said.
However, we would prefer to see increased enforcement on the state level — local police and health officials already have their hands full — and for Baker to ease up on the recent restrictions re-imposed on business.
As part of the new restrictions which began Tuesday, restaurants cannot serve alcohol unless a guest has also placed an order for food and that food has been prepared on-site. In other words, popcorn and a beer aren’t enough.
This is to stop bars from “masquerading as restaurants,” he said.
This restriction was imposed despite Baker’s own words that mass gatherings such as barbecues with large numbers of mask-less people have become the “super spreaders” of the disease.
We have apparently seen this in the Attleboro area as a party in Wrentham is believed to have led to infections in at least 20 people. As a result, Wrentham is the only area community in the second highest of the state’s four levels.
Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield, the three biggest communities in the area, are on the third level while the remaining six towns, Foxboro, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk, were all in the lowest category.
We see no reason to restrict businesses in those towns where COVID-19 appears to be much less of a threat.
Massachusetts has made great strides since March, when the lockdown began.
This is because most Bay Staters complied with the rules: Wear a mask, wash hand frequently and keep a safe distance from others.
We encourage the governor to enforce those rules and not tie the hands of hard-working business owners already facing tremendous challenges to keep their establishments afloat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.