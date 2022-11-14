The proof, as the saying goes, is in the pudding. And, after more than two years of “yes they work, no they don’t” — depending on who you talked to or listened to — we have the proof.
Masks do indeed cut down on the spread of COVID-19.
A study published last week in The New England Journal of Medicine found that COVID infection rates for students and staff in Boston and Chelsea public school systems — two school departments that kept masking in place for 15 weeks after the statewide masking mandate was dropped in February — were lower than 70 other Boston-area public school systems that had ended the mask requirement.
The study was based on what the scientists called a “natural experiment.” The researchers simply looked at the infections rates in the various school systems and compared.
And apparently ventilation, or lack of, didn’t matter.
Many of the school buildings in both Boston and Chelsea are not only older and more decrepit than those in some of the suburbs — thus lacking decent ventilation systems — but the classrooms themselves tended to be more crowded.
Yet both school systems had lower infection rates than those found at systems with newer schools that had better ventilation and smaller class sizes like Cambridge and Newton.
The findings were exactly what Dr. Brian Patel, Sturdy Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer, had expected.
“I’m not surprised by the data at all,” he said. “It has been pretty well shown that masking reduces transmission.”
Patel, who is Sturdy’s expert-in-residence on all things COVID related, says he does understand there are multiple considerations when considering mask mandates for students, from social aspects of a student’s life to learning. But, he said, this study shows explicitly that masks really do reduce the transmission of COVID-19, which not only helps keep students healthy, but the teachers as well.
The types of masks or how they were worn wasn’t specified by the researchers suggesting that any type of mouth and nose covering was somewhat protective. In other words, anything seems better than nothing.
In the school systems that dropped the mask mandate, there were an additional 44.9 COVID-19 cases per 1,000 students and staff members. This translated to an estimated 11,901 cases during the 15-week period, the scientists said.
Patel did say masking should be considered again if we see another spike in COVID-19. As it is, he said, the state and Attleboro area are seeing a big uptick in the number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, a respiratory illness affecting mostly children.
Masking, he said, can help children avoid that virus as well.