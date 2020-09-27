Even with concerns about coronavirus keeping attendance lower than in previous years, a few dozen parishioners still came to Attleboro’s LaSalette Shrine on Saturday during the third annual Italian Cultural Festival, which also paid homage to Saint Padre Pio.
The well-known Italian friar and priest who showed signs of stigmata lived from 1887 to 1968 and was canonized in 2002. Pio was also known, in life and through intercession, to heal the sick in ways that have had no known medical explanation.
But throughout a century of renown, it is not just the Italian culture that honors Padre Pio, as event organizer Paula “Teddy” deCaro explained.
“(Pio) transcends the Italians,” deCaro said.
Shrine director the Rev. Flavio Gillio said that the day’s event was the first time the cultural festival had been modified to make it a “religious day” in honor of the saint.
But praying to Pio was not quite the utmost goal of the day.
“I hope people can flavor something of God’s goodness and simply be drawn closer to Jesus Christ,” Gillio said. “Even if it happens to just one person, it’s still a blessing and the day has a meaning.”
Three tables were also set up with information regarding Pio, a prayer intention basket, and other relevant religious souvenirs, such as blue rubber bracelets reading “Pray, Hope and Don’t Worry.”
The tables also had handmade signs with friendly reminders about maintaining social distancing.
Among the highlights of the day was a talk given by LaSalette Shrine’s the Rev. John Welch, “Pray, Hope and Don’t Worry,” which focused on the teachings of Pio, and a dedication and blessing of a small flower garden in honor of the saint.
The modestly-sized circular garden, located at the rotary adjacent to the Rosary Pond, has over 300 tulip, daffodil and crocus bulbs planted by Boy Scout Troops 33 and 1846 and Cub Scout Pack 65.
Darlene and Bruce Cournoyer of Lincoln, R.I. watched Gillio as he said a brief prayer and blessed the garden with holy water.
For Darlene Cournoyer, Saint Padre Pio is strongly and irrevocably connected to the 2013 death of her son, Jaime Connors.
Cournoyer was told by a friend, a former waitress at Bliss Bros. Dairy, that Connors had died on the feast day of Pio.
Subsequently, Cournoyer did more research on Pio, and his message of “pray, hope and don’t worry” became her lifeline.
“I pray all the time,” Cournoyer said. “I miss my son every day, but God knows better than we do. You just have to trust Jesus, and I do, and that’s the only thing that got me through (Jaime’s) death.”
The Shrine’s event also brought an afternoon of peaceful enjoyment for Cournoyer.
“When you come to the Shrine, you leave everything else behind you when you step onto this property,” she said.
Paula deCaro, who accompanied Gillio as he blessed the Padre Pio Garden, was encouraged by the guests who did attend the event.
“People are praying for other people, and even if one or 10 people came, it’s beautiful,” she said.
