Age 25; 14 Stone Hill Road
Employment: Veterans law, working on federal appeals for disabled veterans
Education: Northeastern University School of Law, Providence College, North Attleboro High School
Previous political experience: Five years on the Board of Selectmen, including as chairman
Family: Single
Question 1: As an early supporter of the town charter, I am very pleased with how our new council has been operating. The voters made it clear that they wanted a more streamlined and accountable government and I believe they have received that so far. Going forward, I would like to see the council give the town manager more autonomy.
Question 2: We owe it to the taxpayers to always strive to innovate and make town government more efficient and streamlined. As a selectman, I supported numerous changes to the way town hall operates which increased efficiency and effectiveness. On the town council, I would support the town manager’s efforts to streamline town services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.