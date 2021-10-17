FOXBORO — CeeDee Lamb truly believed he could gain an edge on whomever the defensive secondary of the New England Patriots chose to put a shoulder on his frame.
The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver Lamb caught nine passes for 149 yards, the last a 35-yard reception from Dak Prescott for a touchdown to complete an 80-yard, seven-play series that resulted in the Cowboys taking a 35-29 victory over the Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
“It was a great call, it happened too fast, I don’t recall what exactly happened,” Lamb said of catching a toss deep along the right sideline as the Patriots’ defensive secondary coverage broke down.
“I remember it being double coverage, they were trying to cut that play off,” said Lamb, who had entered the game with 24 receptions for 348 yards. Lamb caught 18 passes for 20 yards or more last season as rookie and became the second-fastest Cowboy receiver behind Bob Hayes to reach 1,000 career receiving yards. “I’m happy to contribute and make plays.”
Lamb’s 107 catches are the most over a 22-game stretch in Cowboys’ history, surpassing Herschel Walker.
- Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed 15 passes for 229 yards, “I left some plays on the field, in the NFL, it takes three or four, maybe bad plays and you lose the game,” Jones said. “The margin for error is very slim.
Shockingly, after being able to score just eight TD’s on its first 51 offensive series this sesonn (the third worst, 15.7 percent mark in the NFL), the Patriots scored on their first two series, a 34-yard, three-play drive and a 75-yard, four-play march. “We’ve got to play complementary football better,” Jones said of New England then going six series without points, while not advancing beyond midfield in the overtime period.
The Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs tied an NFL record with his sixth consecutive game of having an interception, one of only four players to do so. Diggs has seven interceptions in six games, his 42-yard theft in the fourth quarter being Jones’ sixth interception of the season.
“When you look at the big picture, you don’t want to say that you’re close, we can’t hang our heads,” Jones said. After being intercepted, Jones then completed a 75-yard scoring strike to Kendrick Bourne. the games “There’s something that I can do better on a lot of plays,” Jones said, “that (interception) was one of them. We have to execute the game play, whatever person that we put out there” …
- The Patriots’ defense was stretched during the second half as end Chase Winovich (hamstring) and lineman Christian Barmore (shoulder) all went to the sidelines. The Patriots lost two key defensive secondary members in Jonathan Jones (ribs) and Adrian Phillips (foot, while linebacker Don’t’a Hightower (elbow)) temporarily were lost during the first half, but Dallas was able to convert just three of 11 third down situations. …
- Not only did Dallas have a wide edge in offensive plays (41-17), but also in time of possession (20-10) during the first half, overall conducting 32 more (82-50) play than New England …
- Damien Harris notched his fifth career 100-yard rushing game (101 on 18 carries, 77 during the second haf). He gained 21 yards rushing on New England’s very first play from scrimmage, but the Patriots generated just 14 more yards on eight carries thereafter by halftime “We’re confident that we can turn this thing around,” Harris said. “You can’t come in here negative, that’s not going to be a good recipe for success. Guys come in and do the right thing, all the time. Everybody comes in trying to do their best” …
- Kendrick Bourne’s lone reception was for a TD, with just over two minutes left in the game putting the Patriots in front 29-26. “The last few weeks we’ve been having close games and we are still trying to find ourselves,” Bourne said. “We fought hard and fought to the end. It’s all about our mindset. Are we going to come in here tomorrow with a positive attitude for the future are we going to come in here and fold?” …
- Dallas extended to 10 games its stretch of having at least two takeways with Diggs’ pass interception for a TD and a Jones being sacked for an 8-yard loss and losing the ball on a fumble at the Dallas 48 in the second quarter …
“My mindset is to defend every blade of grass,” Patriots DL Matt Judon (six tackles) said of Dallas being able to net 332 yards of second half offense. “It’s a game of inches. We have to make sure that we execute, we already practice those situations and get that bug stop for our team.” ...
New England had won six straight games over Dallas, three in Foxboro after the Cowboys began a streak of seven straight wins back in 1971. The Patriots had limited Dallas to 0, 16 and 9 points in winning the last three games at Gillette.
