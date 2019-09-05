FOXBORO — It will be a monumental year for the New England Patriots’ signature duo.
Both coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady go into their 20th NFL season with the franchise. Brady, specifically, could become the first 42-year-old quarterback to start every regular season game.
It’s a long-documented tenure that started even longer ago. It’s also caught some people by surprise, Brady included.
“I was trying to make the team at that point, so to do it 20 years later is pretty unreal to me,” Brady said in regards to if he ever thought he would be in the position. “But I’m enjoying it. You know, every year has its different challenges, and it’s like a day like this, we’ve got to keep grinding through them.”
Teammates spent much of the preseason taking in everything that Brady has to offer. The standard he sets for everyone else may be the aspect that impresses them the most.
“I look at a guy in Tom (Brady), who’s doing this for the 20th time, and he’s having as much fun now as he’s ever had,” fellow veteran and special team captain Matthew Slater said.
“He’s always led by example. For all of us in this building as players, you know that there’s always going to be one guy that’s older than you that you can look up to. We look to him and see how he approaches things. He takes nothing for granted. He prepares himself just as any professional should. Day in and day out, he’s ready to go.
“He takes care of himself and he comes in here with a lot of excitement and joy,” Slater continued. “I think he realizes how special the opportunity he has each and every year – to be a part of this team – is, and that’s contagious for all of us. So, I think just his overall attitude and approach when it comes to the game of football and the process of preparation has been tremendous for everyone in this building.”
New England linebacker Dont’a Hightower has had the privilege, and sometimes luckless, opportunity to be on the other side of the ball from Brady for what’s now going on eight years. There’s one thing that still stands out to him.
“He’s competitive as hell no matter what it is,” Hightower said. “Whether it’s football, basketball, golf, whatever it is. Having a guy like that lead a team just only sets the standard for everybody else.”
That competitive nature is one of the aspects that has stuck out to fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy, as well.
“I mean, we could be here all day,” Van Noy said when asked what he’s learned from Brady. “But I’d say the base of it is just being a competitor. Every day you’ve got to show up at practice, no matter how hurt you are or sick you are, don’t matter if your feelings are hurt, you’ve got to come out and ball.”
Tight end Ben Watson is back for his second stint with the Patriots. He’s among the few who has seen Brady both at the beginning of his career, as well as, now. Brady has said repeatedly he plans to play until he’s 45, but Watson is not sure. He thinks that cuold be selling the six-time Super Bowl champion short.
“I mean, he’s halfway there. I think he’ll go for 40 (years in the league),” Watson joked. “There’s nothing else I can say about him that hasn’t already been said. Obviously, he’s dedicated and he makes everybody better. Everybody wants to do well because they know that he’s going to bring excellence every single play, every single year, year-in and year-out.
“He’s going to not only prepare himself mentally, but physically. He’s going to encourage guys. He’s going to make us compete in everything that we do, every single drill, whether it’s the off-season program or whether it’s a Super Bowl or whether it’s Sundays or if it’s out here in training camp on the practice field. That’s just the type of person that he is and that permeates the entire team,” Watson said.
