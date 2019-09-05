The New England Patriots’ defenses in the Bill Belichick era, including the first segment of the two-decade dynasty with the 2003 and 2004 Super Bowl teams, may perhaps never be outdone.
They were on another level when the game was much different. But despte those over the last decade, it may not be out of question that this 2019 Patriots’ defense can be the best among them.
In 2003, the 17-2 Patriots were first in the NFL in points allowed (238) at 14.9 per game. They were first in passing touchdowns allowed (11) and interceptions (29) while they were second in forced turnovers (41). They ranked in the top five in rushing yards allowed, too.
They had talent at every level. Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Hall of Famer Ty Law, Rodney Harrison. Guys like that don’t come around often and they showed how special they were again in 2004 when the Patriots were second in the league in points allowed (260) at 16.3 per game and were top-five in turnovers forced (36) with 20 interceptions.
In winning their third Super Bowl in four years, they were the core to the franchise’s best defenses.
Well, at least to this point.
While it would be unfair to say the 2019 Patriots’ defense is on those levels before having even stepped on the field, it could be.
“Oh yeah, it’s impressive to just go out there and watch everybody play,” said newly-acquired defensive lineman Michael Bennett. “There’s a lot of great players, but every year is a new year, especially in this conference. A lot of teams are getting better so we’ve just got to go out and play as hard as we can.”
Since those early teams under Belichick, there have been other good defense, like the groups in 2007, 2014 and 2016.
The 2019 team has similar depth to that of 2014, back when the defensive backfield featured Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner starting at corner with Logan Ryan and Malcolm Butler, now starters in the NFL, providing depth.
All-Pro corner Stephon Gilmore can fill the role Revis had in 2014. J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty as well as Browner-replica Joejuan Williams and others can fill the depth pieces.
And then there are those consistent, experienced parts which keep the motor running. Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty, Jamie Collins and Dont’a Hightower are both back from both the 2014 and 2016 teams, with Van Noy also a little bit wiser.
“When we have the veteran group that we have, we can rely on each other,” Van Noy said. “With the veteran group of guys, it’s kind of easy to lean on each other, and the coaches are doing a great job of getting the information out and the young guys are leaning on the older guys. So, I feel like we have a really good mix.”
The defensive line has been a bit weaker an aspect than those it shared the field with. But in this group, it seems it’s one that can keep up with the others.
Danny Shelton has emerged in his second year with the team, while he and Lawrence Guy will likely be a step-up from Malcolm Brown and Alan Branch, who each played 16 games in 2016. Bennett could also look to fill the role Trey Flowers had that year with seven sacks while the addition of Chase Winovich could possible fill Chris Long’s four sacks in 16 games that year as well. It’s been a group which brought relentless pressure throughout the season.
“Obviously, we have a talented group, a group with a lot of depth and a group that still has to continue to grow and play together,” safety Duron Harmon said. “We know we have a lot of talent and depth on this team. It really comes down to working hard each day and creating a brotherhood. We have to continue to work and never get complacent.”
Could this be the best Patriots defense under Belichick? Or could it be the best of the decade? Early signs are promising, for sure, but we’ll have to wait to find out.
