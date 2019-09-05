FOXBORO — It’s an aspect of depth so much so that the New England Patriots quite literally may be changing their defensive scheme.
The Patriots are so deep at linebacker that they have seeminingly transitioned from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 in order to get more of them on the field.
Frankly, it’s just too much talent to be left on the sidelines.
Experience and youth. Talent and depth. They’ve got it all.
Dont’a Hightower has been the leader of the defense for quite some time, even earning the nickname “Mr. February” by coach Bill Belichick because he always plays his best football down the stretch.
Kyle Van Noy has been a fixture on the defense since his arrival in New England — and he will not let you forget he is a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Jamie Collins was among the most notable players through training camp and preseason. He signed with the Patriots this offseason, his second stint with the team, and has looked like a completely different player than the one that was traded to the Cleveland Browns.
Ja’Whaun Bentley was among the team’s most impressive draft picks last season before he missed the majority of the regular season due to injury. He too is back like a man on a mission.
While some teams in the NFL struggle to find even a pair of linebackers that can contribute on all three downs, the Patriots could have four of them. And they know it.
It’s cause for some optimism in the grouping.
“Elite,” Van Noy said. “I think it’s very elite, and I’m excited to let loose and see what we all can do together. I’m really excited for it.”
Still, they know it’s their play between the lines that really matters as they get set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
“I think we know what kind of tools we’ve got, but if we don’t use them then what do you really have?,” Hightower said.
“We’re talented. We know we have experience or whatever you want to call it, but we’ve got to go out and execute and not get complacent.”
And this group is extremely versatile. The Patriots have a plethora of guys that can play both inside or outside, that can rush the passer or drop back in coverage.
“I think it just helps us down the road,” Hightower said. “A lot of offenses try to game plan for guys being in certain spots in situations, and whenever we’re able to mix it up and line up different, or be in a different front, or blitz, or cover, or drop or whatever, nobody really knows where we’re at. As long as we can continue to grow chemistry between ourselves and continue to learn the defense, we know we’ll be alright.”
“I think it’s fun,” Hightower said. “A lot of times guys are just lined up in one particular spot, but one of the things that we do here is you get asked to do one, two, three different things if possible. It definitely makes our defense unique and a lot different. It’s just good to be able to cover back here, drop in zone here, blitz here, coordinate a rush over here. I think everybody kind of enjoys not knowing where you’re going to be, just waiting to hear the call.”
