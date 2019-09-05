Here is one man’s look at what remain as the five biggest questions heading into the 2019 season.
1. Will the Patriots be able to thrive while patching offensive line holes?
As if the Patriots’ left tackle situation wasn’t enough of a dilemma, the expected absence of starting center David Andrews could prove to be a massive blow to the offensive line.
The 27-year-old Andrews, who was hospitalized on Aug. 26 due to a blood clot in his lungs, has been a captain with the Patriots since 2017. He started 57 regular-season games and nine playoff games during his career and has been a key piece to the offensive line each of the last three years.
Ted Karras will likely fill in for Andrews at center. Karras has five NFL starts.
At left tackle, Isaiah Wynn has looked like he’s putting his right foot in front of the other throughout the end of the preseason, but his injury history still has to weigh a little bit. The Patriots’ first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft missed his rookie season due to an Achilles injury.
Wynn has looked solid through minimal reps to end the preseason, but this quarterback Tom Brady’s blindside we’re talking about here. If it turns out to be an area of concern during the first few weeks of the season, the Patriots will need to quickly address it. After all, Brady is certainly not a MVP candidate if he is spending the majority of snaps either evading a rush, or worse, on his back.
This is not the first time the offensive line has been a concern and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia has proven there’s nobody better. But with the group in flux, it could prove a challenge for Scar’.
2. What are the Patriots going to do at tight end?
It goes without being said, but the Patriots will surely feel a void with tight end Rob Gronkowski not taking the field for the forseeable Sundays. Gronk was not just Brady’s security blanket, but Gronk drawing double teams was a main reason why the offensive opened up for others.
The Patriots are now without that.
They did try to address to hole when they acquired Ben Watson, but it’s still not a position of depth. Especially due to the fact that Watson will not be available for the first four games.
Obviously, the Patriots will do what they always do. They will adapt, they will change their offense to fit personnel. But even still, it will be interesting to see what they can do at the position.
3. How much of an impact can N’Keal Harry have?
The first-round pick showcased a great deal of promise during the early part of training camp, before a leg injury against the Detroit Lions in Week One of the preseason caused him to miss the final three preseason games. And while getting him back to full health is priority No. 1, giving him time to learn and develop, especially in an offensive as complicated as that of the Patriots, is equally important.
It will be interesting to see just how quickly Harry can get on track with Brady. After all, the offense and receiving corps could really need him as just Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and the unreliable Josh Gordon are the only players to have caught passes from Brady in regular-season games last season.
4. Will Josh Gordon stay on the field for the Patriots?
Among the biggest preseason developments for the Patriots has been the return of Josh Gordon on a conditional basis.
If the standout receiver can stay on the field, and not miss time due to his long-documented substance abuse problems, which stem from mental health, well, the Patriots have a top-tier pass catcher for Brady. Gordon had 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with Brady last year.
But, of course, that’s a big if. Surely, the Patriots will be hoping for the best.
5. Could Rob Gronkowski actually return?
When Gronk stood in front of the media and publicized that his “next chapter” had to do with a deal in connection to a CBD company, the biggest thing that stuck out was that he never said he was done with football.
The future Hall of Famer left that door very open.
“When that time comes down in the future, if I have the desire to play football again, if I feel passionate about football again, if I’m feeling like I need to go back on the field, I will go back to football,” Gronkowski said on Aug. 27.
A return of Gronkowski can, obviously, not be overstated. He would tremendously help a tight end group that is among the biggest question marks entering the season. Gronk assured that based on his physical shape and speed, he could come back and play. And truth is, even an out-of-prime Gronk would be surely welcomed by the Patriots and perhaps be an upgrade at the position.
