FOXBORO — While coach Bill Belichick brought in a pair of former New England Patriots with tight end Ben Watson and linebacker Jamie Collins to play between the lines, they will certainly not be the only second-term Patriots who make an impact this season.
Former Patriot linebacker Jerod Mayo, who played his entire NFL career with the franchise from 2008 to 2015, is back for more in New England. Mayo, however, has traded in his shoulder pads for a whistle as a first-year coach and all early signs depict he could be rising up the coaching ranks quickly.
With the Patriots lacking a defensive coordinator following Brian Flores’ departure to Miami and the bizarre situation with Greg Schiano, it appears Mayo could be the closest thing to a defensive play-caller. He and Bill Belichick’s son, Steve, have been seen calling plays during preseason games.
Mayo deflected all play- calling question to Bill Belichick during a preseason media availibity session, but did say, “This is coach Belichick’s defense. This is his team.”
“So whatever the team needs to do, I’m willing to do.”
Belichick was asked who would be calling plays and deflected thos questions, too. He said they will do what’s best for the team.
Of course, with the Patriots, the “play-calling” duties could be a two-sided job.
Mayo, the current inside linebackers coach, could be in charge of radioing in play calls while Bill Belichick remains in charge of game plan, etc.
If nothing else, it shows how much Mayo’s presence is felt on the defensive side of the ball.
“That’s the part of that game that really has always intrigued me is just the Xs and Os,” Mayo said. “Like they’re out there trying to do this, what can we do to counter that? I’ve always loved that part of it.”
It’s similar to the days he played with Devin McCourty, Pat Chung, Dont’a Hightower, Duron Harmon and Jamie Collins.
“He’s really the same,” Hightower said. “He was a coach on the field and even more now. It’s great to have him leading the meetings and being able to talk. You know, some coaches, it’s easy for them to say ‘X’s and O’s,’ but they don’t really understand what you actually see. With him, he has a different perspective and he’s able to give us a lot of knowledge.”
McCourty agrees.
“It’s fun, man. I get on him a lot as a rookie coach,” McCourty said.
“I think it’s cool for me, just a guy that I came in and learned so much from as a rookie and him as an older veteran. Now, learning from him in a coaching role, he was very, very much like a coach even when he was here as a player, so easy transition for him.”
Even current Patriots who did not share the gridiron with Mayo say they too can see his Football IQ is well beyond his official coaching years.
“I told Jerod (Mayo) that I’m not listening to him because we’re the same age,” defensive end Michael Bennett joked. “It’s nice to have a young guy who knows the plays, who lived the defense and he just knows. You trust the way that he plays because he played in the game and you know he knows the call.”
Bill Belichick has not been in charge of calling defensive plays since 2010, when he ultimately gave the play sheet to Matt Patricia. Patricia was named the official defensive coordinator in 2012.
A report earlier this spring said Belichick will start the season calling defensive plays, but if Mayo continues to grow, his presence could allow Bill Belichick to oversee the whole operation, walking the sidelines with his pencil and sleeve of paper.
