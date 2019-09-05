FOXBORO — The New England Patriots’ offense will not be the same as last season. It never is, but they adapt better than anyone in the National Football League.
The Patriots enter the 2019-20 season without having the pleasure of tight end Rob Gronkowski drawing double teams down the seam. They also have a somewhat inexperienced receiver group, which until mid-August, looked like it could be among the least-skilled Tom Brady had played with. That’s not the case anymore, of course, but still, the Patriots could look elsewhere for help in the passing game
Namely, at running back
The Patriots’ backfield is one of the deepest positions they have to offer and contributions from those out of the backfield would take the burden off both the tight end and receiver positions.
“We rely on everybody,” running back Jame White said. “It’s not just myself. Like I said, each and every week it could be somebody different ... I mean, we just do whatever it takes to win. And that’s the special thing about our offense — we’re not just going to win one way and by one guy.”
The running back room certainly has the depth with a developed Sony Michel Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and White. The quartet headlines the cast, along with core special teams player Brandon Bolden and fullback James Devlin.
Each has their specific skill sets.
Michel was much better between the tackles during his rookie season as he rushed for 931 yards on 209 carries in 13 games. All six of his touchdowns came on the ground.
White, however, was on pace to set an NFL record in receptions by a running back before he fell off later in the season.
White finished with 87 receptions on 123 targets for 751 yards last year. He has 248 receptions for 2,164 yards in five seasons with the Patriots.
And Burkhead, when healthy, is perhaps the team’s best two-way back. He is cut from the same cloth as White when it comes to pass catching out of the backfield (44 catches on 56 targets for 385 yards and four touchdowns as a Patriot). Despite Burkhead playing only eight games last year, he still double the receptions of Michel.
Michel finished with seven receptions on just 11 targets for 50 yards in 13 games last year. He was a one deminsional running back. But if the Patriots could get Michel more involved in the passing game, it could prove a world of difference.
And it’s one area Michel has showed strong improvements during the preseason. Teammates have noticed.
“There’s always leaps to make from Year 1 to Year 2, but he’s doing a great job with that,” Burkhead said of Michel. “He’s seeing things that he can improve upon and gone out and showcasing that. The sky’s the limit for him.”
The addition of Michel in the passing game, or Patriots’ 2019 third-round pick Damien Harris in the fold, it could make Tom Brady’s offense all the tougher to defend.
