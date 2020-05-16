Paul Angelus was preparing Holy Family Coptic Orthodox Church in Attleboro for a 5 p.m. Mass on Friday, March 20, when he received a phone call from the Rev. Shenouda Awad.
“He called me (and said) that the Mass had been canceled and that we could not pray in the church until further notice,” Angelus said. “It was the hardest moment of my life when I heard the church would close its doors.”
Angelus snapped this photo of the empty church after receiving that call.
Prior to the pandemic, the South Main Street church held liturgies on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday evenings. Angelus, one of the sub-deacons there, was by himself at that time.
Like many others since the pandemic started, the church moved its services online and congregants have been joining in through social media and Zoom.
Since the pandemic started, Angelus has been able to spend more time with his wife and 9-month-old son. He’s also been able to attend more church events since they’re held on Zoom.
As much as he can do now, he still misses what he can’t do.
“Although we pray from home and priests can hold Masses from their homes, we still miss our physical church,” he said. “For any religious person, it means a lot to be in the church praying, sharing communion, thoughts and prayers for the whole world.”
“I hope this pandemic ends soon. We’re still prayIng and we will never lose our hope.”
(0) comments
