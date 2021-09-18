Age: 45
Address: 444 Newport Ave.
Employment: Mayor
Education: Master’s in public administration, Harvard School of Government; master’s in international relations, London School of Economics; master’s in criminology, University of Pennsylvania; bachelor’s in psychology and neuroscience, University of Southern California
Previous work experience: Four years as mayor; five years as state representative; four years in prison administration; three years in Saudi Arabia and for Institute for Defense and Disarmament Studies; seven years at the Attleboro YMCA
Family: Not married
Sun Chronicle: What do you want the voters of Attleboro to know about you and why should they elect you mayor?
Heroux: I’m the only candidate running for mayor who has the necessary management experience to do this job. I’m the only candidate who has political experience, and I’m the only candidate who has experience being a mayor.
SC: What are the most pressing issues facing the city and what are your plans to address them?
Heroux: The most pressing issues are the ones that we have been addressing over the last four years. I hope that voters will recognize the many advances we have made as a city. COVID-19 is possibly first and foremost on everyone’s mind. In my role, I notified the public over 500 times on social media about updates concerning COVID-19.
SC: Do you think the pandemic will negatively influence the development of downtown because now it appears there are far fewer commuters, or do you think things will slowly get back to normal?
Heroux: I think that as more people get vaccinated and we get a better hold of the pandemic, things will become a new normal. Fewer people will be working in Boston or large cities ... We are preparing for that new normal by looking to provide people with a downtown experience they cannot buy online and to incorporate some of what they would have found in the big cities.
SC: Where do you see Attleboro in five years with regard to development and business in general?
Heroux: In five years, Attleboro’s downtown is going to look different than it did five years ago. This is not a hypothetical or empty promise; money is exchanging hands, old buildings are under new ownership and under construction, projects are being designed, and permits are being pulled. If one were to drive through Park Street, one would find only one or two vacancies, which is a drastic shift from the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.