I pledge to work toward Peace. Peace among persons and Peace among nations. Peace as a way of being and Peace as a positive perspective for resolving the conflicts that arise among us. I pledge to think, speak, and act with the goal of understanding, healing, and uniting. I pledge to act with compassion, kindness, and empathy. I pledge to set a peaceful example for my family and others, to be an instrument of Peace, for the betterment of All. May Peace prevail in Foxboro and in the World.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.