Peaches is a female Portuguese Podengo about 3 years old. We recommend breed knowledge and a home with a fenced yard. She enjoys going for walks. After some time, Peaches seems to like everyone she meets. Although she came from a home with another female Podengo, she does not seem to like most other dogs. There will be some housebreaking involved, as Peaches is not used to living in a home setting. She will need someone with lots of time, patience, love and understanding. Somewhat timid, we also recommend no young children as they would be too active for Peaches. She needs an active person/family. We recommend a home with no cats. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.