Let me begin by thanking all veterans.
Politicians from both parties will give speeches and take part in Veterans Day ceremonies this week and then once again turn their backs on veterans and the rest of the American people in favor of party loyalty. I’m sure I’m not alone in believing those actions are an insult to the men and women who put their lives on the line so we can be free?
That was one of many recent thoughts, here are some others:
- I’ve had it with the two-party system and ended my affiliation with the Republican party after inserting my ballot in the voting machine Tuesday during Attleboro’s election. Count me among the hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts’ voters considered “unenrolled.” The actual number may be in the millions.
- I’m hoping that registering as unenrolled will end the ridiculous surveys I receive from the Republican Presidential Task Force and other right-wing groups. The questions are often worded so that it is impossible to disagree with their premise.
For example, a recent survey from the Republican National Committee included the following question, “Do you approve or disapprove of the Democrats’ agenda to raise taxes, provide free health care and college tuition for all, open our borders to all immigrants, enact dangerous abortion policies, pack the Supreme Court, allow inmates to vote, and abolish the Electoral College?”
It’s important to note that the tactic is used by both parties based on an email survey I received last week from a left-leaning organization.
- Do you remember how excited you were when the government rolled out the “Do not call list” to stop telemarketers from calling you at home? It didn’t last long, did it?
Not only do I receive more calls now than before the legislation was enacted, the calls now come to my home and cell phone and are often disguised as a local number to entice me pick up. If the two political parties truly want to improve the lives of the people they are theoretically supposed to be serving, they can start by ending the harassing calls.
- Attleboro’s mayoral campaign was one of the nastiest I can remember.
I did not watch their first debate, but as moderator I had a ringside seat for the second showdown between Paul Heroux and Heather Porreca. A good friend texted me during the debate to tell me to stop laughing. Please know that I wasn’t what I was doing, I was simply uncomfortable with the way the two candidates were attacking each other and must have been showing a nervous grin.
Count me among the people who thought Porreca could pull off the upset of the one-term incumbent based on the number of signs on lawns throughout the city. The expression, “signs don’t vote” is apparently true.
Don’t let the debates give you the wrong impression, Paul and Heather are actually very nice people.
- North Attleboro voters missed the opportunity to witness similar battles when the charter commission opted for the town to be led by a manager instead of a mayor.
The commission’s decision will most likely result in fewer voters going to the polls on the first Tuesday in April. Attleboro’s turnout last week was considered low at almost 28 percent, while North Attleboro is typically lucky to attract half that number.
- I consider an Attleboro mayor’s first term similar to the first two years for a college coach. Rather than coaching his predecessor’s recruits, however, successes and failures are often the result of the previous mayor. The next two years will be the true test for Heroux. If the Union Street transformation and other projects take place, he’ll probably cakewalk to a third term.
- Last week’s column explained some of the issues local cable stations like North TV are having with reduced funding. The launch of our subscription-based Insider section is one way we are hoping to stem the tide and we have discovered another that won’t cost residents a cent.
North Attleborough Community Television is now one of the options you can check when shopping at smile.amazon.com.
It’s the same as the Amazon you normally shop except a half cent of every dollar is donated back to support our programming. You simply need to log onto smile.amazon.com to shop, however. My wife and daughter have already purchased items resulting in a $2.50 donation.
How can Amazon afford to do that? I hear they don’t pay taxes like the rest of us ... another issue the two parties ignore!
