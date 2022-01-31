The first time I heard that school officials were considering eliminating Blue Bombardiers as the nickname for Attleboro High School athletic teams was in March of 2020 when I read a story in this newspaper.
Members of the school committee had given Principal Bill Runey permission to “explore possibilities regarding the mascot.” The reason? Runey told the reporter that a student once asked him what a Blue Bombardier is.
The student isn’t alone. I asked three graduates of AHS Friday night. They were all opposed to a name change although they didn’t know the meaning of the nickname. “A plane?” one guessed.
I know from my research in advance of “The Century Game” that Attleboro was originally known as the blue and white. That certainly explains the first part of the school’s current nickname, but why a bombardier and what does the word name mean?
Bruce Callander, who served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, explained the role of the bombardier in the Dec. 1, 1990, edition of Air Force Magazine, “In World War II, the concept of strategic airpower hinged on putting one man over a target long enough to operate a device that looked more like a sewing machine than like a weapon. That man was the bombardier.”
Bombardiers had to undergo intense training at schools set up in the desert southwest section of the country. Many later lost their lives in battle.
It’s doubtful the Allies would have defeated the Axis powers of Germany, Italy and Japan without the bombardiers. AHS students need to understand how different the world would be if not for the heroic efforts of those men.
While no one alive knows if there is a direct connection to Attleboro, the bombardier name is worthy of the school and its city.
It’s been suggested that changing the nickname from bombardier to lions would make sense since the king of the jungle lives in a social organization known as a pride and the official seal of Attleboro includes a lion standing on its hind legs ready to attack.
Look closely at the lion on the city shield, however, and you’ll notice that it doesn’t have tongue.
Why? I checked out the city’s website. “One story says that a legendary member of a prominent family by the name of Albini, who lived in Attleborough, England, was said to have encountered and fought a lion during his ramblings through France. After a fierce struggle and killing the lion, he tore out his tongue and presented it to the Queen of France as a souvenir. The family being extremely proud, promptly adopted the tongueless lion as part of their coat of arms.”
I wouldn’t consider that lion worthy of being the mascot of my athletic team, would you?
Our Attleboro was named after that same Attleborough, England, (a historic market town in the heart of Norfolk approximately 100-miles northeast of London) by residents who left the town behind, according to the website.
How about the same nickname as Attleborough’s high school teams?
While there is a website for the Attleborough Academy, as their secondary school is called, I couldn’t find a nickname. In fact, I couldn’t find any mention of academy teams on their website or in the newspaper that serves the town, the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury.
Jewelers would make sense since Attleboro was once known as the “Jewelry City.” I still remember a page in a sixth-grade social studies book showing a map of New England with a large gemstone over Attleboro.
The nickname has also been used in the past, the Attleboro Jewelry City Jewelers football team played in Rhode Island’s Pre-teen Football League during the 1960s. I remember because my dad was the team’s treasurer.
Unfortunately, the city is no longer known a hub for jewelry manufacturing.
Attleboro is probably best known today for the LaSalette Shrine and the annual festival of lights, but I wouldn’t want AHS teams to go by the name “Lights.”
I’m OK with doing away with Attleboro’s eagle mascot. After all, there is no connection between the bird and a bombardier. The letter “A” now in use is fine with me. The bombardier should remain and school officials should dedicate the first 15 minutes of the high school’s annual freshmen orientation explaining the historical context of the school’s nickname.
Students would know the true meaning of “Blue Pride.”