PLAINVILLE — Firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday night in a two-story duplex at 3 Sharlene Lane.
The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. and crews from Plainville, North Attleboro, Wrentham, Foxboro, Norfolk and North Cumberland responded.
The fire was burning in a kitchen and extended to other parts of the duplex, officials said. It reportedly also spread to the wall of the adjoining unit and the attic of the building.
It was reported under control at 8:43 p.m. but crews remained on the scene to watch for hot spots.
There were no reports of injuries.
National Grid was called in to shut power off to the building.
