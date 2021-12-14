PLAINVILLE — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, town officials have decided to reinstate the mask mandate in municipal buildings
Town Administrator Brian Noble and Health Director Deborah Revelle said in a joint release that as of Wednesday, Dec. 8, Plainville had 68 active recorded cases of COVID-19 within the community. The average daily incidence rate for the town is 49.6 per 100,000 residents.
The mandate took effect today and will remain in effect until further notice, they said.
As part of the mandate, all community members and employees visiting or working within a municipal building must wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be available for anyone who arrives without one, town officials said.
"As we continue to see COVID-19 cases rise within our town and throughout the state, we would like to reiterate that we are not yet out of this pandemic and, as such, everyone should continue to practice preventative measures," Noble said. "We also ask those community members who choose to gather with their family and friends this holiday season to be mindful of the ongoing pandemic and the new Omicron variant."
