Every new high school football season throughout the commonwealth comes with change, except that this season, it’s not just the players, the coaches and the playbooks that sport a new look.
It’s the rulebook as well.
Following up on last year’s decision by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to switch from MIAA football rules to those of the National Federation of State High School Association starting this season, area coaches have been busy this preseason familiarizing themselves, and their players, with the new guidelines of the game.
While the transition promises to be a work in process, area teams have been rolling with the punches so far.
“You gotta take the good with the bad and have just got to learn the rules,” Seekonk coach Vernon Crawford said. “It hasn’t been chaotic. Everyone one is moving in the right direction.”
Foxboro head coach Jack Martinelli is the dean of area coaches as he enters his 38th season on the high school sideline. While he was among many coaches around the state who initially opposed going to the NFHS rules (Massachusetts and Texas had been the only two states not under the NFHS jurisdiction), Martinelli says that the changeover has not been a disruption so far.
“It really hasn’t been a major change at all, honestly” Martinelli said. “The major points of emphasis have been explained to us several times in scrimmages. There are a few you have to adjust to for the kids, but it’s still high school football. You can make it out more than it is if you want, but there’ll be a learning curve.”
That learning curve will go for the fans up in the stands as well when it comes to figuring out officials throwing their flags. One of the main changes this season involves the step of eliminating blocks below the waist outside the neutral zone. The rule states that the only players allowed to block below the waist will be linemen on the line of scrimmage in a three-point stance. Linemen in a two-point stance and offensive backs cannot block below the waist. Defenses can also be called for blocking below the waist in order to take out a blocker.
“At this point,” Martinelli said, “we’re really emphasizing the blocking below the waist more and not having them sit down and read 11, 12 pages of changes.”
Blindside blocks will not only result in a 15-yard penalty, but may also lead to referees ejecting the penalized player for “targeting” another player.
Another notable rules change this season is an attempt to speed up games by reducing the number of team timeouts and having 45-second and 20-second play clocks to keep the action moving along. Instead of having three 20-second timeouts and two one-minute timeouts per half, coaches will now have only three one-minute timeouts per half.
“It’s going great for me,” Crawford said. “Moving up the clocks and playing with more time and speeding up the game than traditionally for the kids, I think it helps the game. The whole game plays a lot faster.”
“It does speed up the game,” Martinelli agreed, but as far as the safety issue goes, it depends on your perspective.”
One of the biggest impacts that Martinelli thinks will be felt from a coach’s standpoint regards moving the hash marks on the field closer to the sideline by just over six feet, which he says will alter play-calling strategies.
Another rule change being instituted is the reduction of automatic first-down penalties. Only roughing the passer, kicker, holder or snapper will result in an automatic first down. Defensive pass interference is now a straight 15-yard penalty no matter the down-and-distance circumstances.
“You see this stuff with rule changes to help in the NFL more and kids have seen it too,” Crawford said. “Everyone is changing the rules more. It’s not so bad for us because we’ve played Rhode Island teams and have had to play under their (Federation) rules so that’s helped.”
Martinelli agreed.
“We’ve played four or five out-of-state games with federation rules in the past, it’s still high school football,” he said.
While both coaches downplay the game ramifications of the new NFHS rulebook, they also point out that they believe the move does have its downsides, specifically for those players who are college prospects.
“I was not for the change,” Crawford admitted. “With the MIAA rules, all the kids were college-ready because everything they played under was the same as college. The only thing I have a problem with is that the kids will have to learn the games all over again.”
A more immediate fallout from the move is a falloff in the number of officials available for this season.
“We lost some good officials who had done high school and college games, but they didn’t want to have to learn two sets of rules,” Martinelli said. “They were quality officials.”
Both coaches understand that those officials who will be on the field this season will be looking over their shoulders in calling games as well to start out.
“They’re all still new to it too,” Crawford said. “The (on-field) changes were made in the late spring, or early summer, so they’re still trying to feel it out too. My thing is, if there’s a call, just let me know what it is. As long as the other team is playing by the same rules, I’m fine.”
“It will affect both of them, kids and officials as well,” Martinelli said. “I was opposed to them, as I would be any dramatic changes, but once you get caught up in the game, it’s out of sight, out of mind.
“From the kids’ concern, which is the main focal point, I don’t see a big difference,” Martinelli added. “You can confuse them with 12 pages (of rules) or you can just show them the main ones that are going to affect them.”
