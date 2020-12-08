ATTLEBORO – Police are asking the public’s help in finding a 68-year-old nursing home resident who was reported missing Tuesday morning.
Police are looking for Richard Westcoat, 68, who was last seen by staff at the Pleasant Street Rest Home at 144 Pleasant St. Monday afternoon.
Westcoat is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds and wears glasses, according to police.
Police are concerned about his well-being and say he has health problems.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to call the Attleboro police detective division at 508-222-1212.
