WRENTHAM -- Police are warning motorists to avoid Route 140 and seek alternatives routes because of a water main break.
The break occurred on Franklin Street (Route 140) between Elysium and Creek streets. Work crews are expected to be on site for several hours to make repairs, Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
Rush hour traffic is expected to be significantly impacted, according to the police chief.
