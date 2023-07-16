A tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service for the Providence area and six counties in Massachusetts for Sunday has expired, but now there is the risk for flash flooding as rain is expected to pick up in intensity Sunday evening.
The tornado watch did not include the immediate Attleboro area and the one in Providence County expired at around 3 p.m.
There is a moderate flood watch in effect in Bristol County, which includes most of the Attleboro area, through late Sunday night, as there is a potential for thunderstorms dumping up to 4 inches of rain. It also include sections of Norfolk County.