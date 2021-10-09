Q&A with the BAA regarding COVID protocols
The Boston Athletic Association has made several COVID-19-related modifications to its procedures in order to have the 125th Boston Marathon, postponed from April, go off as scheduled on Monday.
The procedural changes were developed after extensive consultations with public health, safety and government officials, the BAA said.
The Sun Chronicle discussed the daunting challenges associated with planning this year’s marathon with BAA Communications Manager Chris Lotsbom. The edited email interview follows:
THE SUN CHRONICLE: Do you foresee any problems enforcing the COVID-19 protocols, and what’s been the reaction of the runners to them?
CHRIS LOTSBOM: All athletes participating in October’s race have signed our participant waiver at the point of registration, agreeing to comply with all of our race policies leading up to and on race day. This includes any policies in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
SC: There will be a staggered start for runners. How will that work? Will runners be required to wear masks while waiting to start the race?
LOTSBOM: This year’s Boston Marathon will feature a rolling start. Participants have been seeded based on their qualifying times (very similar to past years’ waves) and have been assigned corresponding, staggered bus-loading times. Thirty-three buses will leave every 15 minutes from Boston Common (these departure times coordinate to the approximate start time in Hopkinton and to the flow of the rolling start) from 7:30 to 10:15 a.m.
Once buses arrive in Hopkinton, participants will have time to stretch, use the facilities and hydrate before starting their races whenever ready. The rolling-start procedure significantly reduces the amount of wait time for participants in Hopkinton, and will aid in social distancing. Participants will be required to wear masks on event transportation and will be asked to keep masks on until they reach the starting line.
SC: Are there any specific COVID-19 guidelines just for international runners?
LOTSBOM: We continue to urge all participants, regardless of international or domestic, to follow local, state and national health and safety guidelines within their communities.
SC: Are there any contingencies in place in case the marathon is canceled at the last minute due to the rise of the delta variant or are you fairly confident that the BAA will be able to pull off the race safely?
LOTSBOM: The 125th Boston Marathon is scheduled for Oct. 11 and we look forward to a historic race that prioritizes the health and well-being of our participants, volunteers, staff, spectators and community members.
SC: The pandemic has made planning for the 2021 marathon particularly difficult. How would you compare planning for this race to two other challenging years: 2014, the year after the terror attacks, and 1996, the 100th?
LOTSBOM: Planning for every Boston Marathon is unique, and everyone at the BAA has been working diligently to ensure a safe and successful race. Since September 2020, the BAA has regularly met with a COVID-19 Medical and Event Operations Advisory Group to guide the BAA’s leadership in planning for (the race). While we look forward to welcoming our reduced field on Oct. 11, we are also excited to have nearly 30,000 participants completing our race virtually around the globe Oct. 8-10.
