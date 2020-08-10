My name is Amber, and I am a female DMH Tortoiseshell. Amber adorns my coat right down to my toes! My eyes are a deep amber and stunning. I was brought to the shelter as a stray, I am sweet and friendly. Although not very fond of the house cats when they come near my cage, so being the only cat is what I need to be! I am a torti jewel! An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please call the shelter at 508 822 1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
