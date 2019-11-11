Hi my name is Angelica, I am a sweet 8 — 10 year-old black domestic short hair female. I’m looking for a home without dogs, cats are okay, but I really would to be the center of your world. I am up to date on all my shots, my FIV FeLV was negative, I have a microchip and I’m spayed too. Will you take me home and love me forever?
If you are interested in Angelica, or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com
The shelter is in need of moist cat food and dry cat food, trash bag and paper towels.
Next Rabies Clinic will be held Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Vaccines as low as $20. Micro chips are also available.
Pictures with Santa at Miller’s Farm, Nov. 24, from 9 to 2 p.m..
We are also collecting non-perishable food items to benefit The North Attleboro Food Pantry “Lenore’s.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.