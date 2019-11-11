Bailey is a female Lab/Am Staff mix about 1 year old.
Bailey is a sweet but very shy and timid girl who needs a quiet home with someone who has the time, patience, and understanding to help her feel safe and secure. We recommend an adult-only home. It may take several visits for Bailey to feel comfortable with you. Bailey is looking for lots of love and TLC. She would benefit from training and positive feedback. She enjoys going for walks and walks well with the use of a martingale collar and easy-walk harness.
Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.