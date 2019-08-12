“I’m a beautiful, long-eared male rabbit who’s about 1 year old. I would say I’m quite the catch. I have luxurious fur the color of cocoa and my disposition is sweeter than a Hershey’s Kiss. I love to play, explore and be held in some bunny’s arms. I’m looking to finding my special fur-ever home to share all my love with that special someone or family.”
If you are interested in Coco, or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
