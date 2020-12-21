Dusty is a one year old grey and whilte female tuxedo. She’s a friendly former-feral who needs a long-term foster/foster-to-adopt to work with her on her socialization and to care for her medical needs. Dusty is FELV+ and cannot live in a home with other cats who do not already have FELV. Dusty’s FELV is currently under control, though she does breathe heavily when stressed, and she will need regular vetting to ensure that she stays healthy. Could you be the one to encourage this happy and playful feline to take the next step and become a lap-cat?
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet them please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com. Given the current social restrictions we are under due to COVID-19, the adoption process will be a longer one than usual to insure the health and safety of everyone involved.
