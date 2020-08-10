Hi my name is Houston, I am a handsome domestic medium hair tuxedo (black and white) neutered male. I am up to date on my vaccines, micro-chipped and FeLV and FIV negative. I love classic movies and comedies, short walks to the food dishes, catnip and toys, but my favorite place in the world is to be with you, on your lap, desk, or I can help you wash the dish (I’ll watch you wash them!) My heart is the size of Texas , can I love you ?
If you are interested in Houston or any of our other adoptable animal, please call the shelter at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Next Rabies Clinic is Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon. Low cost vaccines and micro chipping.
The shelter is in need of dry and moist paté cat and kitten food, 39 gallons or larger trash bags, paper towels.
We also collect returnable bottle and cans at the shelter, this helps animals in various ways.
