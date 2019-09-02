Koda is a male Am Staff, about 5 years-old. Koda is a big boy, with a big heart, and lots of love to give — and what he needs is a person exactly the same! Koda could benefit from training, but will learn quickly. Special individualized training for anxious dogs is recommended, as well as someone with breed knowledge.
Due to Koda’s size, strength and anxiety, we do recommend a home with no toddlers. He would also prefer to be the only pet in the home. He has a high level of separation anxiety and needs a home with someone who has lots of love, understanding, time and patience. It would be perfect to have a home with someone who works from home and/or could take Koda to work with them. Koda can not be crated, due to his high anxiety. He is currently on anti-anxiety medication which does help, along with exercise and lots of attention.
Koda has a torn ACL — which we will be scheduling surgery for. His new family will also need to be able to help him through recovery of his surgery.
Koda loves to go for car rides and snuggle. A fenced yard would be ideal — although he would be happiest if you were in the yard with him. It is not much fun for him being alone even in the play yard. His dream is to find that special person, someone who understands him, is willing to work with him, and can give him all the TLC he needs. As a special thanks for this, he will cover you with kisses from head to toe!
Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
