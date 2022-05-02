Leo is a male Hound/Am staff mix, about 7 years old. He enjoys going for walks and being in the play yard. Leo gets nervous when the dogs bark a lot — he would be most comfortable in a quiet home and would prefer to be the only pet in the home. We were told Leo is not good with cats, small dogs, or young children (older children, such as teens, should be fine). A fenced yard would be ideal. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.