My name is McIver, and I am a male DLH. My owner passed. I am now alone, feeling sad. I am somewhat confused, not sure what all this means. Barking dogs, the sounds of my cage door opening, other cats, new people. I am a gentle and kind cat. I hope one of these new people is here to take me home. All I can do is hope and wait.
I have a special adoption fee. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail ds4paws@hotmail.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
