Meet Noodle, he is a 6-month-old male Australian Cattle dog. Noodle loves taking long walks, playing with his toys and is a quick learner.
Noddle is up to date on all his vaccines and will be neutered in December of 2022. Noodle enjoys to watch action films and listen to talk radio. He is good with other dogs, cats and rabbits are okay. Noodle is looking for a loving home to call his own.
If you are interested in Noodle or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or larger garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat food and kitten food; fresh vegetables, Timothy hay, bedding and towels.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans and glass at the shelter to help the animals in various ways.