Patriot Mom is a petite all black girl who is approximately a year old. She is a lovebug and enjoys snuggles and stealing all of her foster mom's attention. Patriot mom just raised her kittens and can finally enjoy being a kitten herself. She would love a family to relax and grow old with.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet them please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
