Peanut Butter is a beautiful, long-haired, 15-year-old male cat who was surrendered when his owner moved. Peanut Butter is very sweet and gentle, and a bit timid. He has never lived with children, dogs, or other cats. Peanut Butter is hyperthyroid, and requires Rx food and/or medication to control his thyroid condition. If you are interested in meeting or adopting Peanut Butter, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application. To see other available pets, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.
