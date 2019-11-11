Phillips 1.2 is a tuxedo boy who is approximately 5 months old. He is fascinated with water and likes testing his paws in the water dish.
He is especially affectionate and will hold your hand or put his head under it to let you know he wants more pets. His favorite toys are ribbons and the cat dancer.
We have approximately 20 kittens currently in our care and work to find the best fit for each family. Please include color, gender, and personality requests in your application so that we can find the purr-fect pet for your family!
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him, please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
