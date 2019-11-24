REHOBOTH 3
Rehoboth 3 is a short-haired, 4-month-old male black-and-white tuxedo kitten. He loves to be pet and held, but is still unsure of people. He loves all other cats/kittens and likes playing with them. He would do well with an experienced owner who has had shy cats before and understands he will take time to feel comfortable in new surroundings.
We have approximately 25 kittens in our care currently and work to find the best fit for each family. Please include color, gender, and personality requests in your application so that we can find the purr-fect pet for your family!
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application.
Kittens and cats can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and forms can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
