Roxie is a female mi-pin mix, about 1 year old. She would be best suited to an active person/family who will include her in lots of activities, walks and playtime. She would love a fenced-in yard. We were told Roxie does not do well with small children and, therefore, we recommend a home without them. She also would prefer a home with no cats. Roxie has been trained to use pee pads, so housebreaking would be required. She is a smart girl and should catch on fairly quickly with time, patience and training. Roxie does have a tendency to bark for attention and therefore may not be suitable for anyone in an apartment. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
