Sam is a male Lab/Am Staff mix, about 12 years old. Sam is a sweet senior boy who steals your heart the minute you meet him. He has a “smile” and tail wag for everyone he meets. He came from a home with other dogs and may be fine with another dog as a companion.
Although he is 12, Sam still has plenty of “get up and go” and would be a welcome companion for a person of any age. He enjoys going for walks and walks well on the leash. Sam is looking for a “Happy Ever After” home where he can relax and enjoy his “Golden Years.” He would bring lots of love and companionship to your life and make your home complete.
Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
