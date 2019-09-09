SCHMOOKIE
Because she is about 14 years-old, adopters generally overlook Schmookie, and she has been at the shelter for a year. Yet Schmookie is an attractive female who doesn’t look or act her age. Schmookie’s favorite spot is high on the cat tree perch. She enjoys being petted and scratched around her ears. Schmookie is a quiet, undemanding pet, and she tolerates other friendly cats.
For information about shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
