Starting this week, restaurants in Massachusetts were allowed to open for indoor dining with restrictions, joining their Rhode Island counterparts which opened a few weeks ago.
Restaurant owners had a few days notice, so hopefully most of them implemented pre-arranged opening plans.
So, you now can choose between takeout, delivery, outdoor dining and indoor dining.
And The Notester predicts the many tents that went up for outdoor dining will stay up until it gets too cold, so restaurants can make up for the reduced seating inside.
So, dine away. Show up with a mask and stay safe. The times they are a’changing.
The local scene
You might get free ice cream to assuage the heat if the ice cream truck visits your neighborhood in Wrentham Thursday (June 25), the last day of a four-day treat thanks to Berkshire Hathaway Home Service Evolution Properties. It celebrates kids finishing up a very unusual school year. www.bhhsevolutionproperties
Look for a selection of charcuterie boards and frozen wine slushes on the menu at Debevino Winery on Route 1 in Walpole. They have a new outdoor patio space, and you can buy wine by the glass, bottle and case. www.debevino.com/tour-taste
The Attleboro Farmers Market is back in business 9 to 1 Saturdays at Capron Park through Oct. 24.
Here’s the patio music schedule for the rest of June to complement your drinking and dining at Stoneforge Tavern & Publick House on Paramount Drive in Raynham: Jon Krieg, June 25; Jon Sage, June 26; Nico Rivers, June 27; John Foster, June 28; Mike Higgins, June 29, and Jim Richard June 30.
Greater Boston
Woods Hill Pier 4 on Pier 4 Boulevard and Legal Harborside on Northern Avenue, both on the harbor, have reopened.
Providence Proper
You can dine outdoors in front of and in back of Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant on Atwells Avenue. www.angelosri.com
The Fearless Fish Market on West Fountain Street is open Tuesday through Saturday for pickup. www.fearlessfishmarket.com
They’ve added outdoor seating at Ellie’s on Weybosset Street. www.elliesprov.com
Reminder: Most of Atwells Avenue on Federal Hill closes at 5 on Fridays and Saturdays for expanded outdoor dining.
Around Rhody
The Tiverton Farmers Market is held 2 to 6 every Tuesday through Oct. 27 at Muse Way in Tiverton.
You can dine indoors or out at Hong Kong Buffet on Cranston Street in Cranston. www.hongkongbuffetri.com
The décor and dishes are Roman-inspired at Silvio’s Restaurant on Greenville Avenue in Johnston. www.silviosrestaurantri.com
You can get the latest on food, drink, restaurants and dining opportunities from RI Monthly magazine at www.remonthly.com/diners-update.
Tap, cask and bottle
They have a new slushie machine at The Industrious Spirit Company on Sims Avenue in Providence that puts out 16-ounce drinks in takeaway reusable cups. The flavor changes every week. www.iscospirits.com
Trinity Beer Garden on Kennedy Plaza is open Wednesdays through Sundays. wwtrinitybeergarden.com
You can get drinks on the patio weekends at Lops Brewing on North Main Street in Woonsocket. www.lopsbrewing.com
Del’s Frozen Lemonade is now back on the market.
Big dates
Aug. 3-9: 5th annual Cape & Islands Bakes for Breast Cancer fundraiser.
Sept. 17-20: The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival. www.newportmansions.org
Out West
Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Kitchen and Scorpion Bar Foxwoods are now open at the casino.www.foxwoods.com
Sad note
The virus has claimed Café Pamplona at Harvard Square after 62 years in business.
Menu mysteries
A beanery is a dining dive, a beanfest is a church supper featuring the same and a beanpole is a tall, lanky person. Less known is the bean ray, a ship’s pennant flown at mealtimes to indicate most of the crew was in the mess hall — eating beans, presumably — and unavailable to hail passing ships.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Look for weekly specials paired with sake at Wara Wara on Hope Street in Providence. 401.831.9272
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Attleboro: The escargot rosso (14 bucks), Portobello Napoleon (14 bucks, veal marsala (24 bucksd), cheese ravioli with sweet Italian sausage (17 bucks) and the profiteroles (7 bucks) for dessert under the tent at Canova Italian Bar & Grill on Union Street. 508.455.0464
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Plant Pub
This plant-based pub snacks operation will soon launch a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Boston area, brought to us by the folks at Cultivar and Harvest, and Rewild.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
