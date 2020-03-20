That pesky COVID-19 finally got its claws into us, with Massachusetts and Rhode Island this week joining Colorado, Ohio, Illinois, Washington State and others in closing bars, restaurants and wineries for several weeks.
Important: Takeout and delivery is OK, so use it, says The Notester. Support your favorite restaurants in their time of dire need.
The Notester’s notes are, accordingly, perhaps a little more limited today. It’s not always fun to know what you’re missing.
The Notester, however, was fortunate to get in some last shots over the weekend: Last Saturday it was dogs with the “woiks” from Coney Island on County Street in Attleboro, eaten with a brew at the nearby Skyroc Brewery. And lunch on Sunday was great grilled salmon and avocado toast at the posh Weekapaug Inn in Westerly.
For now, we’ll all be checking menus and specials online, phoning in orders and picking up or having delivered the great dishes our community restaurants have to offer.
Hang tough, all you restaurants, bars, winers and diners.
The local scene
The new seasonal menu at 99 Restaurants and Pubs, mentioned Thursday in The Notester column, has been put on hold due to the coronavirus. The company says there is now curbside, to-go dining with a limited to-go only menu, and Family Style Meals. www.99restaurants.com
Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue plans to serve finger sandwiches, salad, meatballs and dessert at its Tufts and Tails gala at 6:30 Saturday, April 25, at the North Attleboro Elks Lodge on Bullfinch Street. There will be a cash bar, a DJ and a raffle. Tickets are 25 bucks. www.angelcathaven.com
Seafood salad, usually 7 bucks a pound, is on sale for 6 bucks at Willow Tree on South Main Street in Attleboro. The offer ends April 12. www.willowtreefarm.com
Mike Dutra and his Strictly Sinatra show with his nine-piece band play a dinner-dance 6:30 to 10 Saturday, April 25, at Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. Tickets are 55 bucks and you need a reservation. www.bellasarno.com
Greater Boston
Gracie’s Ice Cream in Union Square in Somerville will open a location at Kendall Square this summer. www.icecreamgracies.com
Miss the venerable Doyle’s pub in Jamaica Plain? Well, the bar’s large mirror and wooden wall surrounding it now reside in the Irish Social Club on Park Street in West Roxbury. www.irishsocialclubofboston.org
Providence Proper
How about a spaghetti doughnut? That’s what you can get at Federal Hill iconic restaurant Angelo’s Civita Farnese on Atwells Avenue. A take-off from spaghetti pie, they mix spaghetti with sauce, cheese and eggs and put it in a doughnut tin, bake it and top it with a meatball. Call it in. www.angelosri.com
The InDowncity free block party is back noon to 7 Saturday, May 2, with plenty of food, music and activities in Downtown Providence.
Around Rhody
Twin River, with casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton, now closed by the virus, has bought three casinos along a half-mile strip in Black Hawk. Colo., about 30 miles west of Denver. They paid 51 million bucks for the trio. www.twinriver.com
Chefs from more than a half-dozen restaurants will be strutting their stuff at a Chefs Collaborative fundraiser 5 to 9 Sunday, April 26, at Brix at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. Tickets are 150 bucks. www.eatdrinkri.com
Tap and bottle
Downeast note: Folks in Maine have had a favorite spirit for many years — Allen’s Coffee Brandy — but, alas, it seems to have fallen out of favor. State alcoholic beverages records indicate it’s 9.2 million bucks in sales has been surpassed by Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey (12.2 million bucks) and Tito’s Homemade Vodka (11.7 million).
Big dates
Thursday, April 23: Global East: An international Culinary Journey, Strand Ballroom, Providence, at 6:30, 50 bucks. www.globaleats.org
Down the Cape
Mark your calendar: The Nantucket Wine Festival starts May 15. www.nantucketwinefestival.com
Sad notes
Chicken & Rice Guys on Salem Street in Medford never recovered from a December flood and is closed for good.
Changing tables
Michael Merluzzo, formerly an assistant manager at Red Stripe Restaurant in Providence, is the new manager of Red Stripe in East Greenwich.
Menu mysteries
Marjoram, often confused with oregano, was called “the herb of grace” by Shakespeare. The early Greeks placed it on graves as woven funeral wreathes.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester and friends dined on recently:
Attleboro: Eggplant parm over penne (17 bucks), the strawberry chicken salad with gorgonzola cheese and pecans (13 bucks), and the Portuguese kale soup (6 bucks) at Briggs Corner Pizzeria on Oak Hill Avenue. Call it in. www.briggscornerpizza.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Bergundian
This is a new waffle and coffee shop coming to downtown Attleboro, where the Park Street Ale House used to be on Park Street. It’s brought to us by Attleborean Shane Matlock, who has been operating a food truck with the same name.
Atlantico
This is coming to Harrison Avenue in Boston’s South End. It’s where Southern Proper used to be, and is brought to us by the folks at Select Oyster Bar and Grand Tour. Look for breakfast sandwiches and Spanish and Portuguese dishes.
The Royal Bobcat
Look for Korean-American food at this new restaurant on Atwells Avenue, where Lilli Marlene’s used to be.
Mr. Roni Cups
This is a Roman-style pizzeria at The Street Chestnut Hill on Boylston Street, brought to us by the folks at O Ya, Gogo Ya and Ms. Clucks.
Celebrated
This is a new vegan bakery on Warwick Avenue in Warwick.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
