You may have to sit next to a blow-up doll at another table — yes, some restaurants are doing that to look busier than they are — but you can now dine at restaurants. Only outdoors, though, and with lots and lots of restrictions.
But, hey, says The Notester, it’s a start.
North Attleboro has put a novel twist on the situation: It is considering closing North Washington Street downtown, between Elm and Orne streets, so restaurateurs can put tables on their sidewalks and to increase pedestrian traffic.
If it happens, it will start June 11 for a three-week trial, with the street closed 5 to 9 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The Notester predicts it will be successful, and if it is, the street-closing period could be extended.
In Rhode Island, indoor dining is set to resume Monday, June 1, and if all goes well, on or about Monday, June 15, inside dining will be available at restaurants in Massachusetts, with lots of rules and by reservation only.
The Notester knows, as polls show, that many of you are reluctant to eat inside restaurants as freely as you did in days of yore, so you need to make that decision on your own. But don’t wait too long.
The local scene
When you order your pizza from UNO’s, you can help needy folks with their Pay-It-Forward-Pizza Program. Just donate a 10-buck pizza and the restaurant will make sure it gets to the right people. www.unos.com
Planet Oat, HP Hood’s non-dairy, plant-based milk, is now marketing oat milk ice cream in six flavors. www.hood.com
Greater Boston
Steel & Rye on Eliot Street in Milton has expanded, and now includes a bakery and café. www.steelandrye.com
CoCaSha started this month with virtual cooking classes given by chefs whose restaurants or catering services are on hold. The production, started by Boston chef Bahia El Oddi, gets its name from Connect, Care & Share. www.cocosha.org
Add these to the list of reopened takeout restaurants: Tasty Burger on JFK Street in Cambridge; Montecristo on Broadway in East Somerville; Bar Mezzana on Harrison Avenue; Shore Leave on Mullins Way and Black Lamb on Tremont Street, all in the South End, and Row 34 on Congress Street and Chickadee on Drydock Avenue, both in the Seaport District.
You can now get brunch takeout at Puritan & Company on Cambridge Street at Inman Square
Providence Proper
Plaza Bar & Kitchen has reopened for dining on its outdoor patio at DePasquale Plaza off Atwells Avenue. plazapvd@gmail.com
Have a hungry relative or friend in Little Rhody? CartwheelRI is a grocery delivery service in Rhode Island where you contribute what you can for the groceries they deliver, which they get from FarmFreshRI, local farms and wholesale suppliers. www.cartwheelri.org.
Around Rhody
Taproot Brewing Co. at Newport Vineyard on Main Road in Middletown is open Tuesday through Sunday for outdoor dining and curbside pickup. www.newportvineyards.com
Check out www.tourblackstone.com for a list of takeout restaurants and breweries in Little Rhody.
Tap and bottle
Amigo is a new brew with lime zest, blue agave, sea salt and corn grit at Taproot Brewing Co. at Newport Vineyard on Main Road in. www.newportvineyards.com
SouthCoast
LePage’s Seafood & Grille on Martine Street in Fall River is planning to reopen for takeout orders Thursday, June 4. www.lepagesseafood.com
Out West
They offer curbside and dockside pickup Wednesday through Sunday at Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch in Webster on the shores of Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg — OK, it’s also known as Webster Lake. www.samuelslaters.com
Sad notes
The Eleven Forty Nine restaurant in Warwick, which started in Seekonk, has gone out of business.
Frito pie and beef heart skewers are no more with the closing of The Automatic on Hampshire Street in Cambridge.
Also, recently closed Boston restaurants include Artu on Charles Street in Beacon Hill, Coda on Columbus Avenue in the South End (sister restaurants SRV and Salty Pig remain open) and Stella on Washington Street.
A year ago this week
The Notester was telling you about all the good food we were going to have at local and regional restaurants during Portuguese Restaurant Week.
Menu mysteries
A beanery is a dining dive, a beanfest is a church supper featuring the same and a beanpole is a tall lanky person. Less known is the bean ray, a ship’s pennant flown at mealtimes to indicate most of the crew were in the mess hall — eating beans, presumably — and unavailable to hail passing ships.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Attleboro: Toasted Italian sub with everything (7 bucks) and toasted steak sub with extra cheese (8 bucks) at Attleboro House of Pizza on North Main Street. www.attleborohop.com
Hey, had some good takeout lately? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
B and B Fish
This will be new on Pleasant Street in Marblehead, serving seafood with a Southern flair, brought to us by the folks at Abby Lane, Buttermilk & Bourbon and Citrus & Salt.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
