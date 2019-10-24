How’d you like to get married in a luxurious, wood-paneled, chandeliered hall? And for free, too.
The Boston Public Library is offering its Abbey Room on Feb. 2, 2020, to four couples selected by lottery. You have to enter by Nov. 15.
The prize includes refreshments, gifts, flowers, music, gifts, photos and an overnight stay at the Westin Copley Place. The ceremonies will be conducted by a justice of the peace.
Winners can invite 10 guests, but you have to get your own marriage license. The lottery celebrates the 125th anniversary of the library’s McKim Building in Copley Square. www.bpl.org/ceremonygiveaway.
The local scene
The new menu at Union Straw on Mechanic Street in Foxboro includes the Raging Cajun seafood and sausage dish, pineapple salmon, fried chicken and waffles, and duck grilled cheese. www.unionstraw.com and 774.215.3377
Eat and drink at Chardonnay’s on Taunton Avenue in Seekonk next Wednesday, Oct. 30, and 10 percent of your whole bill will be donated to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation. You need to tell your server when seated that you’re there for the fundraiser. The same deal is offered at Chardonnay’s sister restaurants, 579 Benefit Street Restaurant on Benefit Street in Pawtucket and Meritage on Post Road in East Greenwich. www.chardonnaysrestaurant.com
You’ll get two free kids meals for every adult entrée you buy on Halloween at local Applebee’s restaurants. www.applesbees.com
If you haven’t gone German yet, the Oktoberfest dinner menu continues through next Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille on South Main Street in Attleboro. www.morins1911.com and 50.222.9875
Chicken pot pie with cornbread and two dogs with homemade baked beans are the lunch entrees this Friday, Oct. 25, at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. Lunch is offered 11 to 1, and includes soups, sandwiches, side dishes and dessert. www.plainville.ma.us/council-againg
Reminders:
The Rehoboth Station 2 Firefighters Association is hosting a New England clam boil at 7 this Friday, Oct. 25, at the Seekonk Gun Club on Reed Street. Tickets are 30 bucks. 508.226.2914 and 508.252.3132
Greater Boston
The Eat.Drink.Boston celebration is Nov. 1-3, with a Wicked Welcome Party Friday, Nov. 1, in the Upper Rotunda at Faneuil Marketplace. The Great Taste is Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3, at The Castle at Park Plaza and the Beantown Ball Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Wang Theater. There will also be educational seminars, special events, pop-ups and late-night parties. www.martignetti.com
Providence Proper
There’s a free Harvest Party Thursday night, Oct. 24, with complimentary food tastings at The Rooftop at Providence G on Dorrance Street, which boasts new fall décor, cozy blankets and new fire pits. www.rooftopattheg.com
Ocean Community Restaurant Week runs through this Sunday, Oct. 27, at participating restaurants in the greater Westerly and Pawcatuck area that will be offering lunches for 15 bucks and dinners for 25 bucks. www.oceanchamber.org
There’s a sustainable seafood celebration Thursday night, Oct. 24, at Nick’s on Westminster. It’s 5 to 8. www,bit.ly/327plu6
Fleming’s on West Exchange Street is hosting a Candy & Wine Tasting 5 to 7 on Halloween. It costs 45 bucks, costumes are encouraged and apps will be served. www.flemingssteakhouse.com and 401.533.9000
You’re expected to wear a costume to Sucre: A Spooky Celebration of Sweets on Halloween at Gracie’s on Washington Street. Tickets are 80 bucks and get you a cocktail hour and a four-course paired dessert tasting. www.graciesprovidence.com
Around Rhody
Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island celebrates its first 50 years with a Festival of Meals at 7 on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center on Exchange Street. There will be tasting, cocktails and auctions. Tickets are 75 bucks. www.rimeals.org/festivalofmeals
They have a new doggie menu with cookies, a burger, cannoli, ice cream and even a craft beer, minus the alcohol, from Beer Paws at The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille on Lagoon Road in Portsmouth. www.gulfstreambar.com and 401.293.0930
Tap and bottle
Mercy Brown, a blood orange mango soda, is new from Yacht Club Bottling Works. It’s available all around Rhode Island and at the bottling works factory store on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence. www.yachtclubbottlingworks.com
The annual harvest festival is noon to 5 this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. www.newportvineyards.com
Big dates
Tuesday, Nov. 5: Harvest wine dinner, Stoneforge Tavern & Publick House, Paramount Drive, Raynham, at 7, 60 bucks. www.stoneforgerestaurants.com and 508.977.9840
Sad note
Iconic ballroom Moseley’s on the Charles in Dedham will be ending its weekly dances, but Moseley’s will continue as a private events venue.
Changing tables
Mirbeau Inn & Spa Plymouth on Landmark Drive has a new chef de cuisine, Jessica Childers, who has worked in kitchens throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Menu mysteries
Macerate comes from the Latin macerare, meaning to soften.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Three-course early bird dinners starting at 12 bucks continue 11 to 5 through the end of the month at Fresh Catch on Chauncy Street in Mansfield. www.freshcatchinc.com and 508.339.5187
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
SEZ ME
Here are some of The Notester’s favorite things around and about:
Wrentham: The cream of tomato soup (5 bucks), meatloaf and mashed potatoes (17 bucks) and roasted beet salad with steak tips (19 bucks) at 110 Grill on Ledgeview Way. www.110grill.com and 774.847.5532
Attleboro: The Flaming A Hole hot wings (8 bucks for 6) at Chub’s Blue Pig BBQ on Pleasant Street. www.chubsbluepigbbq.com and 774.203.3515
New Hampton, N.H.: The shepherd’s pie (9 bucks) and the Wild West Dog — a grilled hot dog served with spicy sauce, bacon and blue cheese (8 bucks) – at The 104 Diner on Route 104. 603.744.0120
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com
SOMETHING NEW
Pazza on Porter
This Italian-American spot is new in East Boston on Porter Street, where Sablone’s Veal N’ Vintage used to be. It’s brought to us by the folks at the Boston Pizza Fertival and Caffe Dello Sport.
Chomp Kitchen and Drinks
The second location for this restaurant is in the Fox Point neighborhood in Providence, where the Eagle Super Market used to be.
Veggie Grill
The whole menu is plant-based at this new spot at Harvard Square in Cambridge.
