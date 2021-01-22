XXX
Conductor David Robertson will lead the winds of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra in Mozart’s "Serenade for 13 Winds" on Saturday, Jan. 23. The all-Mozart concert will be streamed live from The Vets in Providence, and Orli Shaham will join members of the orchestra for Mozart’s "Quintet for Piano and Winds." There will be a 5 p.m. performance for subscriber in-person attendance only and an 8 p.m. one for subscriber in-person attendance and livestream. Call 401-248-7000 or visit StreamRIPhil.org.
“That Which Was Will Come Again,” an invitational exhibition featuring the work of the Attleboro-area collaborative group Circle Art, is on display through Feb. 5 at The Gallery at Atlantic Wharf, 290 Congress St., Boston. Circle Art includes the artists Cecily Donnelly, Carolyn Letvin, and Rina Naik, all of Plainville, and Tracey J. Maroni of Attleboro. The exhibition, which includes nearly 40 paintings by the four artists, was proposed to the Circle Art members during Boston’s Fort Point Arts Community’s 2020 Virtual Open Studios event in October. More info: www.fortpointarts.org/programs/galleries/gallery-at-atlantic-wharf/.
Amanda Lovelace launches the second installment in her new feminist poetry series, You Are Your Own Fairy Tale, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, live on Crowdcast. The installment is titled "Shine Your Icy Crown," and the virtual event will be moderated by her partner and pro-wrestler-turned-poet Parker Lee. Lovelace is the bestselling and award-winning author of the Women Are Some Kind of Magic series. Sign up for the free event through An Unlikely Story in Plainville at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/lovelace.
