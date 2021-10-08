World music in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present world music featuring accordionist Cory Pesaturo and fiddler Mari Black at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. BRT last hosted the CD release of their duo album “Unscripted” to a sold out house in 2019. This time around, expect jazz tunes, klezmer horas, tangos, American rags, Celtic reels, and more. Admission is $20 advance, $24 day of show. For reservations or information call 401-725-9272. Masks are required for all patrons and staff. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering.
Blues rocker in Woonsocket
Boston-based guitarist Tyler Morris will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Chan's, 267 Main St., Woonsocket. The blues rocker has released four acclaimed albums so far in his career, and he's only 23. His most recent, "Living in the Shadows," debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard charts and made it to a Grammy first round nomination. Morris has played with many legends including Ronnie Earl, members of Aerosmith, Van Halen, Motley Crue, Walter Trout, Jimmy Vivino, Robben Ford, Johnny Winter and many others. Tickets: 401-765-1900 or www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com.
'Quilt Stories' at the MFA
“Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories” opens Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. The exhibition, the MFA says, "upends expectations about traditional quilt displays and tells inclusive, human stories that articulate a rich story of our shared history." It features diverse artists from the 17th century to today. The quilts on view range from family heirlooms to acts of political protest, each with its own story. The exhibition brings together the only two surviving quilts by artist Harriet Powers, displaying the MFA’s Pictorial quilt (1895–98) alongside the Bible quilt (1885–86), on loan from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, for the first time. Tickets, more info: www.mfa.org.
Unlikely appearance by 'Today' co-host
An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville will be holding a virtual event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, with "Today" show co-host and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer. Dreyer will be talking with "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author and Unlikely owner Jeff Kinney as she marks the release of her new picture book series "Misty the Cloud." The series aims to teach kids how to deal with good days, bad days, and everything in between. You can sign up for the event at anunlikelystory.com/dreyer.
Enjoy early autumn hike
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave, Seekonk, is hosting "Nature in Autumn" from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8. You'll hike in the fields and along rolling trails looking for migrating birds, late-season wildflowers, fruits and autumn foliage. Dress for the weather with sturdy shoes. Bring water and a snack if desired. Cost is $10/member, $14/non-member. It's for ages 12 and up. Register through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
'Pretty Woman' in Providence
"Pretty Woman: The Musical" will launch its North American tour Oct. 9-16 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. It's the first Broadway tour to perform on the PPAC stage in 19 months. For tickets and more info, go to www.ppacri.org or call 401.421.ARTS (2787). PPAC has no capacity restrictions; all event employees are fully vaccinated. PPAC assures it is following current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines as recommended by the CDC and state government.
Last chance for 'Rent'
"Rent: the 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour" will be at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in Boston from Oct. 12-17. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning show follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. Tickets: www.bochcenter.org, 800-982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.
Free fair fun in Foxboro
The Foxboro Jaycees are holding a fall vendor and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, on the Foxboro Common. The free event will feature crafts, concessions, raffles, face painting and a bounce house. (www.foxborojaycees.org)
