Reptiles, Mardi Gras and more
Patriot Place in Foxboro continues its school vacation week slate of activities through Sunday, Feb. 27. On Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, the Rainforest Reptile Show returns with an up close and personal look at a variety of exotic critters. The event is free, but you need to register in advance. On Friday there's a Mardi Gras block party from noon to 4 p.m. at the Dean College Stage and surrounding restaurants. The family-friendly take on the New Orleans celebration will include a caricature artist, live DJ, dancing games, a bubble machine, hula hoops and prizes. On Sunday, Winter Skate wraps up its season. Patrons can paint the ice from 6-6:30 p.m. for $20 (paint kit included) and then skate on their creation once the ice is resealed at 7 p.m. More info: www.patriot-place.com/school-break/.
Rose Garden to present Americana singer-songwriter
Americana singer-songwriter Lisa Bastoni will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Congregational Church, 17 West St., Mansfield. Part of the Rose Garden Coffeehouse concert series, Bastoni will be accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Sean Staples. She will be playing songs from her latest album, "Backyard Birds," a collection recorded at home during the pandemic. Tickets to the show are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. To order, go to https://bit.ly/rg22bastoni. For more info on the show, go to rosegardenfolk.com.
Museum event will honor North teen's memory
A program to celebrate the work and honor the memory of a North Attleboro teenager who took her life a year ago is set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., downtown Attleboro. The museum has been displaying “Remembering Artist Cassie Chee (2002-2020)” this month in its Community Gallery. This Saturday's event -- “Cassie’s Cause: Opening Up A Dialogue” -- will run from 3:30-5 p.m. The program is also dedicated to the importance of education about mental health and suicide prevention. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated, by Friday, Feb 25. Call 508-222-2644 x10 or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. The event is free and open to all.
Dean to present Choreographers’ Concert
The Joan Phelps Palladino School of Dance at Dean College will perform its Choreographers’ Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26, in the Main Stage in the Campus Center, 109 West Central St., Franklin. Student choreographers will have selected works showcased and adjudicated by professional choreographers. Saturday evening will be presented as a regular concert, with Friday evening’s performance featuring live commentary from the guest artists following each work. Tickets, more info: www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
Chaminade concert Sunday in Attleboro
The Chaminade Music Club will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro. The concert will include vocal and instrumental music and music played on the historic Hook & Hastings tracker organ. The program will feature music by J. S. Bach, Handel, Couperin, Olivier Messiaen, Joseph Jongen, Louis Vierne, and songs from American Musicals. The performers will be David Burnham, Janice Waterman, Dennis Ferguson (on the organ); Sara Michale Smith, Gary Thies, Sandra Evans (voice); Ann Sears, Sandra Evans (piano). Admission is free; donations are appreciated. More info: www.chaminademusicclub.org, 508-286-3592, or 508-222-5762.
Prowl for owls at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is hosting an owl prowl from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. An Audubon naturalist will call for different species as you walk through mixed and pine woods. You may not hear or see an owl, but Caratunk assures you'll learn a lot and have a great night hike. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes, and bring a flashlight. The hike will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. It's for ages 12 and up. Register at asri.org/calendar.
'First Kennedys' author visits Plainville
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Cafe in Plainville will welcome acclaimed author and journalist Neal Thompson for an in-person event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. Thompson will share his new book, "The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of an American Dynasty." The book, we're told, is based on genealogical breakthroughs and previously unreleased records. "This is the first book to explore the inspiring true story of the poor Irish refugee couple who escaped famine, created a life together in Boston, a city hostile to Irish immigrants and Catholics, and launched the Kennedy dynasty in America," Unlikely says. Thompson will discuss his book with Kate Clifford Larson, New York Times bestselling author of three critically acclaimed biographies. Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/thompson.
Poutine Indulgence returning for sixth year
The Museum of Work & Culture in Woonsocket is bringing back its annual Poutine Indulgence for its sixth year. Throughout March, Poutine Passport holders will be able to sample poutine (a traditional Québecois dish of French fries smothered in gravy and cheese curds) from seven restaurants across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. This year’s restaurants include new entrants the Poutine Peddlers (Taunton) and Red’s Kitchen (Seekonk) as well as returning ones Friskie Fries (Providence and Johnston), Adeline’s Speakeasy Kitchen Bar (Cumberland), Ciro’s Tavern (Woonsocket), KG Kitchen Bar (Providence), and Ming’s Sando Bar (Pawtucket). Participants will have until April 1 at midnight to vote for their favorite poutine. The winner will be announced at the museum’s annual Salute to Spring event on Sunday, April 4. Poutine Passports are available for $15 each or two for $25 at shopmowc.com.